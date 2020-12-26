California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,115,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,941,000 after buying an additional 299,237 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 119,997.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 281,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 280,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 129,340.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 125,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,565 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:ABG opened at $139.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $319.94.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.