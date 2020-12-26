California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 20,365 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $506,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 368,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO opened at $10.26 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

