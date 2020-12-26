Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $911.85 million, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $21.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Camtek by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

