Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canaan (NYSE:CAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Canaan stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Canaan has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canaan by 93.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

