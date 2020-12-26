Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canaan (NYSE:CAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Canaan stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Canaan has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.
Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
