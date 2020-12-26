Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $7.41. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 27,926 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of C$475.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.49.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

