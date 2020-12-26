Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to announce sales of $268.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the highest is $273.70 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cantel Medical.
CMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Cantel Medical from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CJS Securities started coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.
Cantel Medical Company Profile
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
