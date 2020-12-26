Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.93

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 12776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $752.02 million, a PE ratio of -186.50 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.