Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $30,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

