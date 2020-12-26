Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD) Shares Gap Up to $42.00

Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $43.85. Card Factory plc (CARD.L) shares last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 751,450 shares trading hands.

CARD has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Card Factory plc (CARD.L) in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Card Factory plc (CARD.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Card Factory plc (CARD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Get Card Factory plc (CARD.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £150.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59.

In other news, insider Kristian Lee acquired 17,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £5,528.32 ($7,222.79).

Card Factory plc (CARD.L) Company Profile (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory plc (CARD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory plc (CARD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.