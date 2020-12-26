Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Tops $4.89 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $4.89 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001759 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009909 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008820 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002974 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00023996 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

