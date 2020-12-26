Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 82,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,112. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.80.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.