Carry Price Tops $0.0019 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00046966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00314542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,948,497,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,150,457,839 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.