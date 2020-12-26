carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.34

Shares of carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and traded as high as $31.57. carsales.com shares last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 1,951 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68.

About carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

