Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CADNF. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cascades from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cascades and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. Cascades has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

