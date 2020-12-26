Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.91.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

CSPR opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. Analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.