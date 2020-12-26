Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.69

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $15.27. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 212,064 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$686.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

