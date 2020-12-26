CertiK (CTK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.47 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. CertiK has a market cap of $20.20 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003242 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00132497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00650065 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00160017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00346358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00094171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00057996 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,624,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,735,973 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

