Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 64,100 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of CorePoint Lodging worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,128 shares during the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 1,109,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 597,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 372,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $6.77 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $393.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

