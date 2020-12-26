Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 79,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of 3D Systems worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.