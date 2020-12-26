Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 207.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $932.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

