Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,196 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of TFS Financial worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $852,689.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,228.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFSL opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

