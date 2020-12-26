Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,446 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536,775 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 294,539 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $5,155,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Boot Barn by 103.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 365,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 185,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.04. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.