Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,419 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of OceanFirst Financial worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 147,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFC. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

