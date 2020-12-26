Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,403 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 164.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 195,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

In related news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $124,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HY opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $978.39 million, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.