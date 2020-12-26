ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $77.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of CCXI stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 186,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.69. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

