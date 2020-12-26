China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 66,568 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 82.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in China Mobile by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in China Mobile by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. China Mobile Limited has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

