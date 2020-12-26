China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Trading Up 1.2%

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 146,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 748% from the average daily volume of 17,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYYHF)

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

