ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of IMOS opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.73. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.77 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

