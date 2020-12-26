ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of IMOS opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.73. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.77 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.