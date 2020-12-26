Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8,714.95

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8,714.95 and traded as high as $9,874.25. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $9,874.25, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8,753.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,345.61.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

