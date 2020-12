Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8,714.95

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8,714.95 and traded as high as $9,874.25. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $9,874.25, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8,753.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,345.61.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

