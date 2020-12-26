Chronobank (TIME) Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Chronobank token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronobank has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Chronobank Token Profile

Chronobank is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chronobank is chrono.tech . Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

