Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.06

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 1260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Get Chuy's alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.