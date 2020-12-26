CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Holdings Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.34% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 12,856.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 822,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2,742.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 388,090 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 329.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCT stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

