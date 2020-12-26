Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $6.99 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,835 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.7% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 67,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 2,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Apple by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.69. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

