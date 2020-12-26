Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,270.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.