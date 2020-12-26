Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Up 13.8%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) shot up 13.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.72. 1,116,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,389,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

