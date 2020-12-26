Cloudbric Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $4,019.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00125368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00615818 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00137181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00329473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00088762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00056032 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,137,789 tokens. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

