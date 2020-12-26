Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 68.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of CLDR opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.21. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

