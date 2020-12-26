CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.36.

NYSE CNX opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.66.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CNX Resources by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 20.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CNX Resources by 57.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

