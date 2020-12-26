CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNX. Capital One Financial started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,309 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 65.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 285,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CNX Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.