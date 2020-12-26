Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,361.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,361.67 ($30.86).

CCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of LON:CCH traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,390 ($31.23). 195,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,993. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,220.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,068.36. The company has a market cap of £8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,162.40 ($5,438.20). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 566 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,225.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

