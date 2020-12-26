Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cognex in a report released on Thursday, December 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

CGNX opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 42.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

