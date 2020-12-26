Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report sales of $198.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.50 million and the highest is $199.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $142.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $631.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $632.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $813.08 million, with estimates ranging from $795.73 million to $837.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $38.75 on Friday. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,679,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 159,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

