ColossusXT Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $108.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000317 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013033 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001038 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,568,495,681 coins and its circulating supply is 12,527,453,854 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

