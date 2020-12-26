CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Financial Review

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of CONMED shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CONMED and BioSig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioSig Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than CONMED.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and BioSig Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $955.10 million 3.38 $28.62 million $2.64 42.73 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 0.04% 9.48% 3.75% BioSig Technologies N/A -244.64% -213.88%

Volatility and Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CONMED beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; and endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

