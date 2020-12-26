Contrasting Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) & American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cerner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.7% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cerner and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 14.28% 18.14% 10.81% American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A -284.68% -18.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cerner and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 1 5 10 0 2.56 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerner presently has a consensus target price of $77.65, indicating a potential downside of 0.97%. Given Cerner’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cerner is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerner and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.69 billion 4.22 $529.45 million $2.41 32.54 American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Summary

Cerner beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

