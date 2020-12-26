Contrasting Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Limbach’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.08 -$42.08 million N/A N/A Limbach $553.33 million 0.19 -$1.77 million $0.27 48.07

Limbach has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Limbach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A Limbach 1.11% 12.58% 2.27%

Volatility and Risk

Real Goods Solar has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limbach has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Real Goods Solar and Limbach, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Limbach 0 1 0 0 2.00

Limbach has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 61.48%. Given Limbach’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limbach is more favorable than Real Goods Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Limbach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Limbach beats Real Goods Solar on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 5, 2020, Real Goods Solar, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades. It operates through Construction and Service segments. The Construction segment manages large construction or renovation projects that involve primarily HVAC, plumbing, or electrical services. The Service segment offers maintenance or service on HVAC, plumbing, or electrical systems. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

