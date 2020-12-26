Contrasting Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) & DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) and DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Simulated Environment Concepts and DISH Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A DISH Network 1 7 4 1 2.38

DISH Network has a consensus price target of $38.36, indicating a potential upside of 23.51%. Given DISH Network’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Volatility and Risk

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISH Network has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of DISH Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and DISH Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A DISH Network 10.01% 11.81% 4.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and DISH Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DISH Network $12.81 billion 1.28 $1.40 billion $2.60 11.95

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Summary

DISH Network beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and TV shows through TV or Internet-connected tablets, smartphones, and computers; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11.986 million Pay-TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, small satellite retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

