Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTB. ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.55. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $42.31.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

