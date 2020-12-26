Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NYSE CPA opened at $74.93 on Friday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Copa by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copa by 264.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

