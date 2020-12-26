Cosmos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $191.62 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.79 or 0.00018854 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, BitForex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $995.69 million and $191.62 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,372.83 or 0.99852242 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00014549 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 265,612,627 coins and its circulating supply is 207,828,024 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

